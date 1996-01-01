13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality
Which of the following statements accurately describes the relationship between sensation and perception?
A
Sensation is the process of organizing sensory information, while perception is the interpretation of that information.
B
Sensation refers to the interpretation of sensory information, while perception involves the detection of sensory stimuli.
C
Sensation and perception are terms used interchangeably to describe the same process.
D
Sensation is the process of receiving sensory information, while perception is the physiological response to that information.