Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the plateau phase of a cell's action potential is true?
A
It shortens the duration of the action potential.
B
It ensures repolarization for a sufficient period.
C
Voltage-gated calcium channels close during this time.
D
It helps prevent tetanic contractions.