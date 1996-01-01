25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following inhibits filtrate formation by opposing hydrostatic pressure in glomerular capillaries?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hydrostatic pressure in the capsular space
B
Colloid osmotic pressure in glomerular capillaries
C
Colloid osmotic pressure in the capsular space
D
Both a and b
E
Both a and c