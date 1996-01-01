4. Tissues & Histology
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Different tissues and organs in the body are composed of specialized cell types with distinct functions. Which of the following maintains blood pressure by secreting norepinephrine?
A
Adrenal glands
B
Pineal gland
C
Hypothalamus
D
Pancreas