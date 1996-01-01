25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are the processes involved in the urine formation and its removal from the body. Which among the options gives the best sequence of these processes?
I. Secretion
II. Reabsorption
III. Filtration
IV. Excretion
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
II-III-IV-I
B
I-II-IV-III
C
II-I-III-IV
D
III-II-I-IV