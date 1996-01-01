13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the cervical nerve?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The eighth cervical nerve (C8) emerges from the midpoint of the seventh cervical vertebra (C7).
B
The first cervical nerve (C1) exits above the first cervical vertebra (C1).
C
The number of cervical nerves corresponds to the number of cervical vertebrae.
D
All of the above statements are true.