Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Excitatory Postsynaptic Potential (EPSP) refers to a small depolarization of the postsynaptic membrane potential that occurs when an excitatory neurotransmitter binds to its receptor on the postsynaptic neuron. What happens when the EPSP is strong enough to reach the threshold?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An action potential will be generated
B
The action potential will be lost
C
The production of neurotransmitters will be blocked
D
The transfer of information between the neurons is hindered