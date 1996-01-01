23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
23. Digestive System Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best explains what happens during chemical digestion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The large food particles are broken down into small particles.
B
The digestive enzymes split complex food molecules into simple units.
C
The food is moved through the digestive tract.
D
The nutrients are moved from the gastrointestinal tract into the body.