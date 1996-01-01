26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diuretics are medications that can help maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. Which of the following states the impact of taking diuretics?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Enhances the reabsorption of sodium in the renal tubules.
B
Increases the urine output.
C
Elevates blood volume.
D
All of the above