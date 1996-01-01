24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Nutrients
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
High-fat foods can offer various health benefits. Which of the following may result from relying on a fad diet as the main source of energy?
A
Concentration and memory may improve due to the rapid increase in energy from fat consumption.
B
There would be no significant impact on concentration, memory, or other nervous system functions.
C
Concentration and memory may decline due to the lack of glucose, a primary energy source for the brain.
D
Other nervous system functions, such as reflexes and coordination, would improve while concentration and memory decline.