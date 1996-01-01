24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A patient was brought to the hospital who had consumed cyanide and was experiencing difficulty breathing. What is the fundamental reason that cyanide poisoning causes suffocation-like symptoms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It induces hypoxia by reducing oxygen levels in the bloodstream.
B
It causes respiratory arrest by paralyzing the diaphragm muscles.
C
It inhibits cellular respiration, preventing the utilization of oxygen for ATP production.
D
It increases carbon dioxide levels in the body, triggering respiratory distress.