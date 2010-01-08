26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A doctor examines a patient's laboratory test results and determines that the patient has respiratory acidosis. Which of the following best characterizes the patient's test results?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Elevated pH and Pco₂
B
Reduced pH and elevated Pco₂
C
Elevated pH and reduced Pco₂
D
Reduced pH and Pco₂