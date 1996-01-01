27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Male Reproductive Physiology
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true regarding the term "urogenital system"?
Which of the following is true regarding the term "urogenital system"?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The term is exclusively applicable to males.
B
The term refers only to the urinary system.
C
The term is primarily used for females due to their reproductive functions.
D
The term encompasses both urinary and reproductive functions.