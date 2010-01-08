26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A patient was rushed to the ER after having a prolonged episode of hyperventilation. Arterial blood gas was obtained and revealed: PCO2 35, pH 8.2.
What acid-base balance anomaly is the patient experiencing and how should it be treated:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Metabolic acidosis, immediate IV supplementation
B
Respiratory acidosis, supplemental oxygen
C
Respiratory alkalosis, breathe into a paper bag
D
Metabolic alkalosis, give the patient bicarbonate