Acid-Base Balance
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ms. Audrey has been taking a heavy dosage of Eplerenone, which is an aldosterone-blocking diuretic. Which of the following ions is most likely to be higher in her laboratory test reports?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sodium and Chloride ions
B
Chloride and magnesium ions
C
Potassium and Hydrogen ions
D
Calcium and Phosphate ions