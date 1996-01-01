24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Metabolism
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Exercise may lower blood cholesterol through the following except:
Exercise may lower blood cholesterol through the following except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stimulating enzymes that carry LDL from the blood to the liver.
B
Increasing the size of the protein particles that carry cholesterol in the bloodstream.
C
Increasing the diameter of the blood vessels.
D
All options are correct