23. Digestive System Overview: General Features
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following statements about the enteric nervous system are true except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It regulates the secretion of enzymes and hormones for digestion
B
It regulates the contraction and relaxation of gastrointestinal sphincters for the flow of food
C
It's neurons can only be found in the walls of stomach
D
It is influenced by the autonomic nervous system