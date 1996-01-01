11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Change in Membrane Potential
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The absolute refractory period is the period during which:
No stimulus can elicit a new action potential
A stimulus can elicit a new action potential, but only if it is stronger than the initial stimulus
The neuron is able to fire an action potential with a lower threshold than normal
The neuron is unable to generate an action potential, regardless of the strength of the stimulus