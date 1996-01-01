24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Metabolism
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does oxidative phosphorylation take place in a series of small enzyme-controlled steps?
Why does oxidative phosphorylation take place in a series of small enzyme-controlled steps?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This process ensures efficient utilization of energy released
B
This helps in generating more NADH and FADH
C
This decreases the efficiency of energy utilization
D
This process allows for the direct conversion of glucose to ATP without the need for enzymes