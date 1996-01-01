23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following parts of the digestive system is specifically designed for efficient absorption of nutrients due to its large surface area and specialized structures?
A
Pharynx
B
Stomach
C
Small intestine
D
Large intestine