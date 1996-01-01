3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
3. Energy & Cell Processes Cell Cycle Regulation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the main purpose of checkpoint proteins in the regulation of the cell cycle?
What is the main purpose of checkpoint proteins in the regulation of the cell cycle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Recruit necessary enzymes for the transcription process.
B
Degrade the unneeded amino acids.
C
Provide the energy needed for the cell division to proceed.
D
Monitor the cell's progress and halt the cell cycle if there is any error.