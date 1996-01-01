27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Male Reproductive Physiology
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following gives the function of gonadotropin-releasing hormone?
Which of the following gives the function of gonadotropin-releasing hormone?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stimulates interstitial cells to produce testosterone.
B
Stimulates sustentacular cells to secrete inhibin.
C
Stimulates the anterior pituitary to secrete FSH and LH.
D
Keeps some of the testosterone near the spermatogenic cells.