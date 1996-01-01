27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
The phase in the uterine cycle in which the thickened endometrial lining of the uterus begins to shed and is expelled out from the body is called the:
A
Proliferative phase
B
Secretory phase
C
Menopausal phase
D
Menstrual phase