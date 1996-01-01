13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes a dermatome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A larger anatomical structure, often referring to branches of nerves or blood vessels.
B
A specific area of the skin that is innervated by sensory fibers from a single spinal nerve or spinal segment.
C
A bundle or group of nerve fibers (axons) within a nerve.
D
A collection of the nerve cell bodies located inside the PNS.