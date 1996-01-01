23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the absorption of lipids in the small intestine is true?
A
They are emulsified by the enzyme lipase.
B
They are directly absorbed by microvilli lining the small intestine.
C
They are transported in the lymph through chylomicrons.
D
All of the above