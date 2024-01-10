13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement describes the correct function of upper motor neurons:
A
Upper motor neurons transmit impulses via spinal peripheral nerves or cranial nerves to skeletal muscles
B
Upper motor neurons directly innervate skeletal muscle and have cell bodies in the anterior horn of the spinal cord
C
A unique characteristic of upper motor neuron lesions is their tendency to affect specific muscle groups
D
All of the above