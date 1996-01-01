5. Integumentary System
Introduction to the Integumentary System.
5. Integumentary System Introduction to the Integumentary System.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dendritic cells capture pathogens and receive signals from pathogens that influence the outcome of immune responses.
Dendritic cells are found in the blood and bodily fluids that function as phagocytes. Determine if one or both statements are factual:
Dendritic cells capture pathogens and receive signals from pathogens that influence the outcome of immune responses.
Dendritic cells are found in the blood and bodily fluids that function as phagocytes. Determine if one or both statements are factual:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only statement one is factual
B
Only statement two is factual
C
Both statements are factual
D
None of the statements are factual