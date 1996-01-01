27. Reproductive System
Shared Common Features
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the result at the end of meiosis in terms of chromosome number and genetic diversity?
A
Each cell has 46 chromosomes, and they are genetically identical to the original cell.
B
Each cell has 23 chromosomes, and they are genetically identical to the original cell.
C
Each cell has 46 chromosomes, and they are genetically different from the original cell.
D
Each cell has 23 chromosomes, and they are genetically different from the original cell.