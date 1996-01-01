17. Blood
Hemostasis
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hematocrit is a percentage measure of the proportion of red blood cells (RBCs) in total blood volume. All of the following factors cause a reduction in the hematocrit level in the blood, except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Blood loss
B
Dehydration
C
Pregnancy
D
Hemolytic Anemia