23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Small Intestine
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options describes the segmentation process in the small intestine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a wave-like muscular movement.
B
It moves the food through the digestive system.
C
It keeps the contents confined to localized sections.
D
It involves the activities of both circular and longitudinal smooth muscles.