24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metabolic process by which cells convert organic molecules, typically glucose, into usable energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), is termed:
A
Photosynthesis
B
Cellular respiration
C
Photorespiration
D
Digestion