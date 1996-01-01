26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a drop of blood is placed in a hypertonic solution the water inside the red blood cells will:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The water inside the RBC's will not be affected
B
Hypertonic blood will cause more water to move into the RBC's
C
The water will follow the increased tonicity of the blood and move out of the RBC's
D
None of the above