11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
Which of the following statements about electrical synapses is true?
A
It is slower compared to the chemical synapses.
B
It involves a unidirectional transmission.
C
It uses neurotransmitters to transmit signals.
D
It has gap junctions that are formed by connexin or innexin proteins.