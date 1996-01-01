24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Metabolism
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Emma a 15-year-old high school student, is obsessed with her weight, similar to her peers. Despite being at a lower weight than ideal, she restricts her intake, exercises excessively and avoids eating with friends. Which disorder is Emma likely suffering from?
Bulimia Nervosa
Anorexia Nervosa
Orthorexia Nervosa
Anorexia