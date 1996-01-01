25. Urinary System
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following statements concerning extrinsic regulation of GFR is inaccurate.
A
A
High blood pressure stimulates the sympathetic nerve fibers to produce norepinephrine, which causes vasoconstriction.
B
Vasoconstriction of the afferent arterioles decreases GFR, thereby restoring blood volume and pressure to normal.
C
Low blood pressure causes the granular cells of the juxtaglomerular complex to release renin.
D
Renin activates Angiotensin II, which promotes vasoconstriction and hence raises blood pressure.