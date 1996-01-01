28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah, a 45-year-old pregnant woman, is attending her routine prenatal check-up. During the appointment, her obstetrician measures her blood pressure and finds it to be elevated. She has no history of hypertension and none of her family members have hypertensive disorders. What type of hypertension is she experiencing?
A
Masked hypertension
B
Gestational hypertension
C
Primary hypertension
D
White-coat hypertension