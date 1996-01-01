27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Anatomy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Uterine prolapse happens when the muscles and connective tissues, such as ligaments, become weak or damaged, resulting in the descent of the uterus into the vaginal canal. Which of the following factors can contribute to the development of uterine prolapse?
Uterine prolapse happens when the muscles and connective tissues, such as ligaments, become weak or damaged, resulting in the descent of the uterus into the vaginal canal. Which of the following factors can contribute to the development of uterine prolapse?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chronic use of hormonal contraceptives
B
Multiple pregnancies and vaginal deliveries
C
High levels of estrogen in the body
D
Regular exercise and strong pelvic floor muscles