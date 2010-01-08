26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Acid-Base Balance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not part of the respiratory system's mechanism for maintaining acid-base balance when the partial pressure of CO2 rises in the blood?
Which of the following is not part of the respiratory system's mechanism for maintaining acid-base balance when the partial pressure of CO2 rises in the blood?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It increases the respiratory rate.
B
It increases the clearance of CO2.
C
It reduces H+ ion concentration.
D
It reduces the pH of the blood.