18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the depolarization of Bundle of His?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the depolarization of Bundle of His?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It takes place before the depolarization of the SA node.
B
Its depolarization is followed by the depolarization of the AV node.
C
Its depolarization takes place before atrial contraction is completed.
D
Its depolarization is initiated by the SA node.