23. Digestive System
Overview: General Features
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bile is one of the secretions from the digestive system's accessory organs. Which of the following states its function?
A
Aids in the emulsification and digestion of fats.
B
Moistens and lubricates food.
C
Creates an acidic environment in the stomach.
D
Break down carbohydrates into simpler sugars.