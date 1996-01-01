23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
23. Digestive System Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ria experiences stomach cramps and diarrhea a few hours after consuming milk. Following a blood test, the doctor informs her that she has lactose intolerance. As a physiology student, identify the right cause of lactose intolerance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The small intestine does not produce enough lactase.
B
The pancreas does not produce enough lactase.
C
The stomach does not produce enough lactase.
D
The large intestine does not produce enough lactase.