27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Anatomy
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Anatomy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
During labor and childbirth, a medical procedure known as an episiotomy may be performed. An episiotomy involves making a surgical cut in the area between the vagina and the anus, to widen the birth canal and facilitate delivery. What is the anatomical term for that area?
During labor and childbirth, a medical procedure known as an episiotomy may be performed. An episiotomy involves making a surgical cut in the area between the vagina and the anus, to widen the birth canal and facilitate delivery. What is the anatomical term for that area?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cervix
B
Mons pubis
C
Perineum
D
Clitoris