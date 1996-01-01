2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Hydrogen Bonding
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about hydrogen bonding is true?
A
It is an ionic bond that forms between hydrogen and another element.
B
Hydrogen bonds can exist as both intramolecular and intermolecular interactions.
C
It is the weakest among the chemical bonds.
D
The strength of this bond is constant in all compounds.