11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System Propagation of Action Potentials
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is saltatory conduction of myelinated axons more energy efficient compared to non-myelinated ones?
Why is saltatory conduction of myelinated axons more energy efficient compared to non-myelinated ones?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Myelinated axons contain more mitochondria.
B
Myelin sheath prevents the dissipation of ions across the membrane.
C
The energy is transmitted through the myelin sheath instead of the axon.
D
The myelin sheath changes the membrane potential.