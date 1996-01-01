11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the impact of excitatory postsynaptic potential on the neuron?
A
It makes the inside of the neuron more negative.
B
It causes depolarization of the postsynaptic membrane.
C
It hyperpolarizes the postsynaptic membrane.
D
It brings the membrane potential away from its action potential threshold.