26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Acid-Base Balance
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about respiratory compensation is true?
Which of the following statements about respiratory compensation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is primarily controlled by hormones.
B
It can directly affect the concentration of bicarbonate ions.
C
It can help maintain acid-base balance by directly buffering excess acid.
D
It lowers the blood pH through the formation of carbonic acid.