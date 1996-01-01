27. Reproductive System
Sexually Transmitted Infections
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are the reasons why females are more prone to urinary tract infections than males except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the difference in the proximity of the urethra and anus
B
Due to hormonal fluctuations especially during pregnancies
C
Due to the difference in the volume capacity of the bladder
D
Due to the difference in the length of the urinary tract