26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Fluid Balance
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the body to remain properly hydrated, there must be regulation of water balance (i.e water intake must be equal to water loss). However, some of the water loss is considered insensible. Which of the following comes under that category?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lost as urine
B
Lost in feces
C
Diffusion through skin
D
Lost as sweat