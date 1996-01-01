1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Homeostasis
Homeostasis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The acetylcholine released by sympathetic nerve endings stimulates sweat gland cells leading to the release of sweat. Which mechanism of cell-to-cell communication is this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gap junctions
B
Cell-to-cell adhesion
C
Paracrine signaling
D
Neurotransmission