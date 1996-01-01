23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Obstruction of the Sphincter of Oddi could result in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Impaired bile flow and potential liver dysfunction.
B
Increased gastric acid production and peptic ulcers.
C
Decreased absorption of nutrients in the small intestine.
D
Impaired digestion due to decreased availability of pancreatic juice and bile.
E
Both (a) and (d).
F
All of the above.